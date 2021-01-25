Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

