Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Charter Communications by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Charter Communications by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $646.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.44.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.