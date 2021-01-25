Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,881,654 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881,654 shares during the period. MFS Intermediate Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 4.10% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.76 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

