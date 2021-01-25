Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 58,366 Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the quarter. Virtus Total Return Fund accounts for about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 1.73% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

