Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $288.28 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $289.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

