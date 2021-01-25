Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $72.01 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50.

