Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.