Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.90 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,678,000 after purchasing an additional 313,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $192,558,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

