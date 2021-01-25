Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 221.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

IVV opened at $384.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

