Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,514 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 2.55% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGHY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 216.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 184,171 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,941,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.