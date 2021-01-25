Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $291.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.94. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $292.48.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.