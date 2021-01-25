Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1,382.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 370,313 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

