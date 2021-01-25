Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07.

