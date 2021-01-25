Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53.

