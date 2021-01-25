Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 42,785 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,785 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after buying an additional 2,380,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,249,000 after buying an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 646,708 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after buying an additional 443,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after buying an additional 438,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.