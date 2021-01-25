Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 5,879 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Patrick Industries worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $72.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 21,339 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $1,577,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,039,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,864. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

