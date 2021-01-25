Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund accounts for approximately 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.99% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $12.46 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

