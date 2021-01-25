Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 132,859 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,859 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 1.12% of The Shyft Group worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,820,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $32.23.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

