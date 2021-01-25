Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $116.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32.

