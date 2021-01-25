Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $132.23 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $132.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

