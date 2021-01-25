Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 20,521 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $19,997,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

