Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 5,687 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $27.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

