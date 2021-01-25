Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 8,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 947,277 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,353,000 after buying an additional 637,349 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after buying an additional 581,583 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 334,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.