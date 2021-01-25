Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 494.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 194.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 259.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 24.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 6.8% during the third quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 379,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,789,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.63.

TWLO stock opened at $392.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.97 and a 200 day moving average of $289.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $398.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.