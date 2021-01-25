Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.79 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $42.79 million and $1.28 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00806398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04324091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

