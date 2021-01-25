CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,863.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.