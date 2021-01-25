CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CWC. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €103.60 ($121.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $746.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 52 week high of €110.00 ($129.41). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.