CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

ETR CWC opened at €103.60 ($121.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.04 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €74.10 ($87.18) and a 1 year high of €110.00 ($129.41). The business’s 50-day moving average is €94.64 and its 200 day moving average is €94.47.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

