CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Quiet Period To End on February 1st

CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. CF Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:CFIVU opened at $10.92 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.