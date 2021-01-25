CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) Stock Price Up 2%

CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.

CF Energy Corp. (CFY.V) (CVE:CFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.95 million for the quarter.

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pipeline Natural Gas Sales and Liquefied Natural Gas Supply Distribution Sales; Vehicle Refueling; Natural Gas Direct Transmission; and Renewable and Smart Energy/Integrated Smart Energy.

