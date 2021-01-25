ChartEx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,672.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $242,954.79 and approximately $43,672.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00052527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00071677 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00262586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037082 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

