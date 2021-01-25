Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Up 23.7%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price traded up 23.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.09. 48,880,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 57,808,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.