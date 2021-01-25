Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Down 5.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.43. 1,531,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,132,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CKPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

