Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $20.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $20.41 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $19.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $82.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemung Financial.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.