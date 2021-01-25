Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $20.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $20.41 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $19.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $81.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $82.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMG shares. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

