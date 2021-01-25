Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.10. 323,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,934,877. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

