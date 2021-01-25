Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 1,809 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

