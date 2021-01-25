Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.