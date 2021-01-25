Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

