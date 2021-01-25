Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.77. 176,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

