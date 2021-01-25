Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,543,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in AT&T by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 264,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. 1,538,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

