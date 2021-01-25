Chicago Capital LLC Sells 7,764 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $64,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.47 on Monday, reaching $247.53. The stock had a trading volume of 438,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $255.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

