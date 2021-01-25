Chico’s FAS Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 9,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 698 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 796,222 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 208,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $321.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

