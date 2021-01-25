Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX)’s share price was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 386,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 155,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and iron deposits. It owns 100% interest in Zulema property covering an area of approximately 4,300 hectares situated in the Atacama mineral belt in Chile's 3rd region; Palo Negro and Hornitos properties that covers an area of approximately 9,000 hectares located in the Atacama Province of Chile's 3rd region; and Tierra de Oro property covering an area of approximately 5,667 hectares located in the Chile's prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.