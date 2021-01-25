Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.26 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and $42.26 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00731698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00047508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.81 or 0.04205345 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

