China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $8.76.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
