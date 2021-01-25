China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

