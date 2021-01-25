China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.77.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
