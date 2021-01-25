Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,494.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,382.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,276.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,508.72.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

