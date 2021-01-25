CIBC Boosts Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$41.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) alerts:

TSE RCH opened at C$38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.93. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.