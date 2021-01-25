Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $1,287,415.76 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CI traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.21. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

