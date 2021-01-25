CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Trading Down 5.9%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,745,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,837,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CIIG Merger in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get CIIG Merger alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIIC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in CIIG Merger by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 463,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 275,497 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in CIIG Merger by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIIC)

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.