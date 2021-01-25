CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Trading Down 5.9%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,745,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,837,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.
Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CIIG Merger in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11.
CIIG Merger Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIIC)
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
